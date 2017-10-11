VIEW GALLERY

There is no denying that Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are ultimate #relationshipgoals. The two of them are incredibly adorable. Their chemistry both musically and emotionally is very hard to ignore. With both of them coming from tumultuous past relationships, it’s very refreshing to see them so happy and in love.

Over the weekend Jhene took “show not tell” to a whole other level. Just a week after her divorce was finalized, she got Big Sean’s face tattooed, in color, on her left arm just above her elbow. If that’s not love, I don’t know what is!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaHApE8BuO_/?taken-by=sstv___

The tattoo itself looks incredible, but the internet has other thoughts. Many people took to social media to share their feelings on the grand, romantic gesture. This meant either thinking it was incredibly stupid or supportive of Jhene for doing what she wants with her body and declaring her love.

If Jhene Aiko wants to get Big Sean’s face tatted on her then it’s fine y’all talking about her like it’s your body with the tattoo — 🥥 (@__sehmyname) October 11, 2017

https://twitter.com/grixxa/status/918193179911913475

Jhene Aiko: You like my new tattoo? Big Sean: pic.twitter.com/GZo8MvUjX5 — Arnez (@ArnezHD) October 9, 2017

Jhene went on and put the mans face on her arm for the D she won the challenge if it is still on. 😩😔 — Anelisa Ndungane (@EyFresh) October 9, 2017

And the best one of all was Tami Roman’s reaction on her Instagram account, @OfficalBonnetChronicals. Roman talked about how Jhene took the #ForTheDChallenge, an internet video challenge that went viral over the past few weeks, to a whole new level and said that if they were to break up Aiko would have “throw her whole arm away,” among other things.

No matter how you feel about Jhene’s new ink, you have to admit that these two seem very happy with each other. Would you do it?