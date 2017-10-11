A video of New York City subway riders kicking a racist man off of the L train has gone viral. Rapper Princess Nokia has come forward and introduced herself as one of the commuters in the video, claiming she’s responsible for the now-infamous soup toss.

The rapper was commuting on the L train when she witnessed a man using a racial slur and spewing hate at a group of African American teenagers.

The disturbing video shows New Yorkers joining together to collectively kick the man off of the train after screaming and scuffling on the part of the belligerent racist.

After reportedly slapping the offender, the man proceeded to also call Princess Nokia the N-word.

“When I slapped him, he called me a n*gger, and when I did, all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me,” the rapper tweeted.

this bigot called a group of teenage boys "niggers" on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

When I slapped him he called me a nigger, and when I did all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

The final moments of the video show Princess Nokia chucking a hot soup from Au Bon Pain onto the racist man. She spoke out about the amazing act of resistance on Twitter as well.

And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

The important matter is: I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

We agree, Princess Nokia. #BlackLivesMatter.