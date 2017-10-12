If you haven’t heard of Gina Rodriguez then you have definitely been living under a rock. Rodriguez is one of the most popular Hispanic actresses in the television industry. She has been in front of the cameras before, but when she booked the lead role on Jane The Virgin as Jane Villanueva, we fell in love.

With all of her success as an actress, have you ever wondered how much she is worth?

As of 2018, Gina Rodriguez’s estimated Net Worth is $5 Million.

Let’s see how Rodriguez started her career in acting.

1984 – 2006

Born on July 30, 1984, and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Rodriguez started performing at a young age. She gets her killer dance moves from being part Puerto Rican, but she also joined a salsa dance company called Fantasia Juvenil.

Her passion before acting was dance. She attended St. Ignatius College and Prep to continue dancing.

In her teens, she had an amazing opportunity to be part of Columbia University’s Theatrical Collaboration. When she was finished with high school, Rodriguez traveled to New York for college. She ended up at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

During college, she was training with the Atlantic Theater Company and became known for being in the production The Last Moments in the Life of Frida Kahlo.

In 2006, this Latina, who is also Jewish and African, graduated with a degree in Fine Arts.

Her acting career started with plays, but then she made her way to the television screen when she debuted on an episode of Law & Order and Johnny Zero.

2008 – 2015

The year 2008 was huge for Rodriguez because she was in many films, including Calling it Quits, Filly Brown, California Winter and Deepwater Horizon.

Rodriguez made a name for herself on television when she starred in the popular soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. That wasn’t the only television series she was a part of. Rodriguez was in Longmire, Rizzoli & Isles and much more.

The Latin star reached the top of her acting career when she landed the lead role of Jane in Jane The Virgin in 2014. Rodriguez and the comedy series have been nominated 52 times and won 14 times, including taking home a Golden Globe in 2015 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical.

Aside from acting, the actress hosted the 2015 Teen Choice Awards with Josh Peck and Ludacris.

2016 – Present

Currently, Rodriguez is killing her lead role in Jane The Virgin as it premieres for its fourth season on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Rodriguez has done many good deeds in her life as she is involved with various organizations and charities, including the Hispanic Scholarship Fund’s Board of Directors.

She is happily taken by Ben Schwartz, who is a comedian, producer, actor and a writer. The couple started dating in January in 2016.

We can’t wait to see what other projects Rodriguez has up her sleeve because her career is only just getting started.

2018

Gina Rodriguez has slammed Hollywood for not casting Latinos as leads during the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ red carpet.

