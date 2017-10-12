VIEW GALLERY

As we applaud men for doing the very least and denouncing sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein, women are being punished, silenced and shamed for stepping forward. Rose McGowan felt this effect when Twitter decided to suspend her account on the website after passionately speaking out about Ben Affleck, Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s hush-hush culture when it comes to sexual predators.

McGowan provided the receipts in an Instagram post. “Twitter has suspended me,” she wrote. “There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice. #RoseArmy.”

Indeed, the photo she provided shows a message from Twitter saying that she could delete any tweets that violate their policy in order to be fully restored within 12 hours.

Supposedly, the tweet that spawned the backlash from the social media site was one that said, “Ben Affleck fuck off.” Ben Affleck denounced Weinstein on social media, only for some people to point out that Affleck had sexually harassed women and covered up his brother’s sexual harassment allegations in the past.

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

It should be noted that activists, writers and so many others have admonished Twitter for being very lax when it comes to suspending accounts for using racial slurs, homophobic slurs or any other type of violent language. The website claims that it promotes free speech, but it doesn’t seem to be that way in regards to women confronting sexism.

McGowan has been a loud and proud supporter of those coming forward about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged crimes. She’s shared her story and spoken up about her experiences with sexual harassment in Hollywood.

you made me proud, kid https://t.co/wg60aHByza — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

McGowan has been critical of many powerful people for remaining complicit in a culture of sexual assault.

YOU ALL KNEW pic.twitter.com/5l1t2HWxgT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

now imagine his huge size, his monster face/body closing in on you. In one second your life path is not yours. You have been stolen. https://t.co/92Gj6dZWu0 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Her Twitter is now back in action, luckily. We’re happy to have her back, but we wonder why this double standard exists?

Why do we applaud men for standing up but shame women for speaking out? Twitter has some explaining to do.