According to TMZ, a former Project Runway finalist, Mychael Knight died Tuesday morning.

He checked himself into a hospital in Atlanta and died afterward. He was receiving treatment for intestinal issues. He passed away around 7:30 AM.

Knight was a finalist on season 3 of the hit show of Project Runway. During the season Knight placed fourth and won Fan Favorite Award for the season. After the show ended he launched his own line of clothing and lingerie. He also designed products for Starbucks.

He was 39-years-old when he passed.