Ever since news broke of Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged sexual assault and harassment, many famous women have shared their own abuse stories. For many people seeing stories about sexual abuse is triggering and tiresome, while others have mustered up the courage to speak up about their abuse. McKayla Maroney, who was part of USA’s Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Team in 2012, says she was abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Dr. Larry Nassar for seven years.

Maroney shared her abuse on Twitter with a tweet saying “#MeToo.” She attached a photo that detailed the extent of her abuse. She starts off by saying, “People should know that [abuse] is not just happening in Hollywood,” she wrote. “Where there is a position of power, there seems to be potential for abuse.”

Maroney claims that Dr. Nassar started abusing her at the age of 13 and it didn’t end until she left the sport. “It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and it happened before I won my Silver.” Maroney was one of the members of the Fierce Five, the second USA women’s team to win all-around gold. She also won silver for vault and went viral after she smirked during the medal ceremony.

Maroney’s statement continued with her sharing the scariest night of her life. A year before the Olympics at the 2011 world gymnastics championship in Tokyo, Dr. Nassar gave her a sleeping pill on the flight over and, “the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was to die that night.”

WATCH: Gold Medal gymnast McKayla Maroney reveals she was abused by USA gymnastics team doctor: https://t.co/yGvsCW9oa1 pic.twitter.com/lnQ9r2SC9K — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 18, 2017

Dr. Nassar is currently in prison in Michigan for possession of child pornography. He was a doctor for team USA for almost 30 years. According to the Daily Mail over 125 women have filed complaints against the doctor for abuse disguised as treatment.

He pleaded guilty to child pornography and is waiting for trial on the 125 civil suits against him.

Maroney ended her post with a call to action asking people to speak out, hold people in positions of power accountable, educate and have zero tolerance for abuse.

Sharing stories of abuse is hard and can be triggering for that person and others. Hopefully, we can reach a place where abuse isn’t the norm and people who were abused don’t have to share and relive their trauma to convince people that abuse is real.