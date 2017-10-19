VIEW GALLERY

Alexis Ren is a young, beautiful, successful model and influencer. If you haven’t heard already, she is Sports Illustrated’s newest swimsuit model. Ren has appeared in many commercials and in the lyric video for “Paris” by The Chainsmokers. Ren loves showing off her body and playing in the sun. Can we blame her?

To take her career further, she also started a YouTube channel, where she showcases her exotic travel experiences and tells her fans little-known facts about herself.

Her dream is to become a Victoria’s Secret supermodel, much like her role model Gigi Hadid.

With all of her success in the modeling world, you may be wondering how much she is worth.

As of 2018, Alexis Ren’s Estimated Net Worth is $2 Million.

Let’s take a look at how Ren started it all.

1996

Ren’s modeling career started at an early age. She was raised in the sunny city of Santa Monica, California, born on November 23, 1996. Fun fact: She shares a birthday with Miley Cyrus.

For 10 years, dancing was a big part of her life and she thought that was going to be her career.

Ren was only 13 years old when she was offered a modeling contract for Brandy Melville. At the age of 14, she signed with Nous Model management and shortly after, Ren booked an ad for Seventeen.

When Ren turned 16, she became internet famous on Tumblr after a photo shoot she did with Lucas Passmore. After this huge opportunity, the model started to appear in a lot of magazines and campaigns.

2013 – 2016

On Mother’s Day of 2013, Ren’s mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 rectal cancer. A year later, on January 8, 2014, her mother passed away.

In 2014, she started dating Jay Alvarrez. The couple was the definition of #goals because of their perfect, adorable pictures of them cuddling or kissing in exotic locations.

2017 – Present

Ren and Alvarrez went through a messy breakup in 2017. Let’s just say subtweeting got the best of them and they called it quits.

Earlier this year, Ren has opened up about her eating disorder, which she said she has been suffering from for several years.

The model says that she is now living a healthier lifestyle and conquering her eating disorder every day. Plus, she enjoys working out, which explains why she is so fit.

The model started a YouTube Channel where all of her fans and 11 million Instagram followers can keep up with what she is doing.

All of her fans can’t wait to see what else Ren has in store as far as modeling! Maybe her dream will come true one day and she will be strutting the Victoria’s Secret runway.

2018

Alexis Ren is the 2nd highest paid lingerie model on Instagram with an impressive 11.7 million followers.