According to ABC News, IKEA is issuing a mass recall on about 29 million dressers and chests after they resulted in the deaths of six children. Incidents regarding the furniture have also caused at least 36 cases of injury as well.

If you currently own any of IKEA’s line of Malm dressers, I would take a moment to check if it’s properly secured. Reports say that the recalled furniture had the tendency to tip over when left unanchored to the wall.

“Enough is enough,” said Elliot Kaye, the chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.”These are inherently very dangerous and unstable products if children are around them.”

Following reports from ABC and the CPSC, IKEA offered customers a couple options:

“Consumers are entitled to a full refund for chests and dressers manufactured between January 2002 and June 2016. Consumers with chests and dressers manufactured prior to January 2002 will be eligible for a partial store credit. Consumers can order a free wall-anchoring repair kit. Consumers can install the kit themselves or IKEA will provide a one-time, free in-home installation service, upon request. Consumers can reorder the kits throughout the life of their chest and dresser.”

Studies conducted by the CPSC reveal that a child dies every two weeks from furniture-related incidents, while injuries occur every 24 minutes. IKEA attempted to publicize the recall and even instituted a repair program back in July 2015. Unfortunately, the program was not as successful as they hoped. After 300,000 were sent out, a recall was still necessary following a third death related to IKEA’s Malm dressers, according to NBC News.

“You turn your back for a second and that furniture goes over and it can be deadly,” said Jaquelyn Collas, who found her two-year-old son dead after an IKEA MALM dresser fell on him. “If it is not anchored, it’s not safe.”

Even after issuing the Recall, more incidents are popping up. According to Elite Daily, another child was killed last May after an IKEA Malm dresser crushed him. The family was unaware of the mass recall, which they believe was “poorly publicized.”

Make sure that anchoring furniture to the floor is your first priority when decorating or moving. It’s even more important to do so if you have little ones running around the house. Stay safe.