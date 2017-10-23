VIEW GALLERY

There are those that age horribly and those that age well. In John Stamos’ case, it’s definitely the latter.

John Phillip Stamos, born August 19, 1963, is a popular American actor, producer and musician. His first call to fame came from his supporting role as Blackie Parrish on General Hospital, however many of us might recognize him more for his starring role as Jesse from ABC’s sitcom Full House. Since then, he’s appeared in a number of films and television shows.

As with any popular celebrity, what’s the typically the first search result? Who they dated of course. I don’t consider myself the nosy type that often, but I’ll make an exception today.

Let’s find out who dated in the past, shall we?

Demi Moore 1982

While the two might have shared some chemistry during their General Hospital days, we’re not quite sure if the attraction went beyond the show. Stamos kept a tight lid on most of his relationships, so this fan theory quickly dissolved into short-lived rumors.

Emma Samms 1983

Been told by @GrumpyOldRick that I tweet mostly about my dogs, so here's a photo with the musical genius himself to spice things up. pic.twitter.com/h116DTChlc — Emma Samms MBE (@EmmaSamms1) April 29, 2017

Demi Moore wasn’t the only actress that Stamos had his eye on. Emma Samms is a famous British actress known for her work on General Hospital and Dynasty. Sadly, their relationship quickly fizzled out. Stamos also tried cultivating a relationship with Julie Ronnie after breaking things off with Emma Samms, but that also ended before the year was over.

Chelsea Noble 1987 – 1988

Before anyone tries to correct me, Stamos isn’t the one standing next to Chelsea in this photo. It’s the lucky guy that married her after she and Stamos broke up. Stamos dated Chelsea Noble, born Nancy Muller, back in the day while she made appearances on ABC’s sitcom Full House.

She is currently married to Kirk Cameron. Hilariously enough, her husband is so loyal to his wife that he refuses to kiss any other woman, meaning she tends to cameo as a “kissing double” for films he stars in. You missed out on an amazing woman, Stamos.

Paula Abdul 1990 – 1991

Back then, the thought of dating Paula Abdul seemed surreal to Stamos, who at the time was a fresh face on Full House. By then, Abdul was still touring regularly, during which Stamos would occasionally tag along while they dated.

Unfortunately the two broke up due to all the unwanted media attention. Stamos revealed that “People were literally knocking me down to get to her!” Their breakup didn’t come without its benefits, though. In 2009, Stamos told Ellen Degeneres that Abdul may have dedicated her 1989 hit “Cold Hearted” about him after they broke up.

Rebecca Romijn 1994 – 2004

Although Stamos had a long list of lovers by this time, Rebecca Romijn was the first lady he decided to tie the knot with. The two allegedly met at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show and soon began dating. Stamos proposed to her on December 24, 1997 and got married a year later at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Unfortunately, they announced their divorce in April 2004 and officially separated a year later.

Emma Heming 2007

Prior to forging a loving relationship with famous actor Bruce Willis, Emma Heming was allegedly dating Stamos after divorcing Romijn. Neither of them confirmed their relationship, so fans were only left to speculate if they were simply good friends or something more.

Renee Zellweger 2011

When in doubt, take your date to Disney. Fans spotted Stamos and Renee Zellweger together at Disneyland back in July 2011. While the couple did not confirm any relationship, witnesses claim that they “were trying to stay under the radar” according to US Weekly. The two looked as if they were having a great time together, but calling it a relationship might have just been wishful thinking from the fans.

Amy Poehler 2012

https://www.instagram.com/p/5K1kOvQ7w_/?hl=en&taken-by=officialamypoehler

Throughout the entirety of this list, Amy Poehler‘s dating history with Stamos is my favorite. While the two didn’t exactly become official, Poehler technically had a date.

“I was at a restaurant. We were having dinner and I was like, ‘Oh, maybe this is a date!’ But I didn’t know.” Poehler admitted in an interview with Howard Stern. Stamos had invited the freshly single actress to dinner, who later told Extra that it was supposed to be a date.

“I guess [Amy] didn’t know it was a date. I asked her out on a date and we had a really nice time,” he said. “Then I hear she thought it wasn’t a date. It was a date in my eyes.”

Sorry, Stamos.

Caitlin McHugh 2016 – Present

After years of soul searching and relationships, I’m really hoping that Stamos found “the one”. On October 22, 2017, Stamos announced his engagement to 31-year-old actress Caitlin McHugh, who is best known for her role as Sloan in The Vampire Diaries. He posted an adorable illustration of them embracing in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland.

In an interview with People, McHugh admitted that “We like to keep our lives private because we’ve seen what relationships in the public can be like and we just like our privacy. We don’t want the commentary from the masses about what our relationship is or should be. We’re very happy together and we hope to be so for a long time.”

Considering how hard it was to track down some of Stamos’s past relationships, I don’t think these two will have many privacy issues for a long time. Congratulations!

2018

John Stamos is engaged to Caitlin McHugh and they are expecting a baby together this year.

2019

John Stamos is currently married to his girlfriend whom he was rumored to be engaged last year, Caitlin McHugh.