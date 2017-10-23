VIEW GALLERY

The NFL recently announced that Justin Timberlake will be taking the spotlight as the headliner for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rumors have been circulating that it would be Timberlake prior to the announcement, but many people weren’t too thrilled to hear the official announcement. Why? It all has to do with the 2004 Super Bowl incident involving Janet Jackson.

If you don’t know what happened, Jackson performed with Timberlake at the Super Bowl back in 2004. During their duet, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on stage. Timberlake grabbed the wrong part of her costume and exposed her right breast on live television. The scandal led to some heavy consequences for Jackson, including not being welcomed back to the Super Bowl, along with having her music banned from MTV, VH1, various radio stations and having to gracefully withdraw from the Grammys that year while Timberlake was still allowed to perform. This also led to the Federal Communications Commission beginning a five-second broadcast delay for all live televised events.

Twitter users are questioning whether Timberlake’s performance is based on his privilege.

Justin Timberlake betta bring out Janet and apologize at the halftime show I know that — Not Only a Thug A Poet (@SoloChills) October 23, 2017

Janet Jackson: banned. Justin Timberlake: welcome back. Look, guys, a guy getting to do what a woman can’t is just on brand for 2017, okay? — Leanna Renee (@leannuh_renay) October 23, 2017

Seriously, Justin Timberlake is trash for accepting that Superbowl Gig while Janet is still banned. No one gives a shit about black women — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) October 23, 2017

Is Justin Timberlake returning to perform at the Super Bowl the ultimate totem of White Privilege? I hope his pants rip open while dancing. — Ben Kline (@PineCreekPoet) October 23, 2017

For anyone wondering why Justin Timberlake being invited to perform at the Super Bowl is an insult to Janet Jackson's legacy – an essay… pic.twitter.com/ndFLLMbBP6 — Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) October 23, 2017

Don't get me wrong cause I like Justin Timberlake. But why the hell is Janet Jackson banned from the Super Bowl and his ass is invited back? — BabyGirl 💜 (@babygirlme101) October 23, 2017

There isn’t an official statement that says Jackson has been banned by the NFL, but she has not been invited back since the incident. Timberlake has also never issued a public apology since.

There is clearly some sort of double standard happening here between men and women. Men, especially white men, are easily forgiven and women, especially black women, are branded with their mistakes forever.

It’s unknown whether another performer will join Timberlake at the halftime show. So far, Janet Jackson hasn’t yet responded to Timberlake’s announcement.