VIEW GALLERY

As a woman of color, Halloween was never the easiest holiday. Growing up, there weren’t many characters to choose from that truly resembled me. Other than Susie Carmichael from Rugrats, I was pretty much out of options. As I got older, when trick-or-treating slowly became non-existent and your inbox was flooded with e-vites to Halloween parties, the costume issue only became more apparent. I mean how many Nicki Minaj clones can be at the same party, right?

For all my women of color who want to stay true to themselves this holiday, here are some of the best costumes to choose from. Obviously, there are endless options and we invite all of you to pick your fave, no matter who or what it may be. Representation matters and you’re sure to shine this Halloween, regardless of your costume.

1. Olivia Pope

The infamous Kerry Washington plays Scandal‘s powerhouse lawyer and crisis manager who literally runs Washington D.C. Olivia Pope is the epitome of what a successful Black woman is and who some of us aspire to be. She is a great costume choice because most of her wardrobe is made of extremely nice professional attire, and you’re bound to find something in your closet. Also, if you can find a white fedora, that’s perfect!

2. Cardi B

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV_FG82hdXo/?taken-by=iamcardib

There’s no shock that Cardi B has become the talk of the town, not just for her music, but also for her fashion statements. Anyone could be Cardi B this Halloween. You could get either her iconic wig with its blunt bang or the super long ones she’s been sporting lately. And don’t forget the body-fitting Fashion Nova jeans she’s known to rock.

3. Solange Knowles

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZcFGYQBEuo/?taken-by=saintrecords

Solange is a great choice. Her iconic style is very eclectic with an ever-present, dope ’70s vibe. If you take any ’70s-inspired clothing and dress it up, it’ll probably resemble Solange. Also, another iconic look you could do is from her album cover for A Seat at the Table, where her crown of hair is pinned back with colorful duck clips.

4. Aaliyah

Every ’90s baby loves Aaliyah, especially her iconic Tommy Hilfiger outfit. It has been re-created for so many years in the past and for countless character-themed days. That look is super easy to recreate with all the vintage Tommy floating around as well as his recently revamped collection. You could also recreate her looks from any of her album covers as well as her look from her last performance of “Rock the Boat.”

5. TLC

Continuing with the throwbacks, TLC is the perfect group costume for Halloween. Their iconic outfits will be super recognizable for fans. They wear a variation of the same outfit just in different colors. You and your girls could easily pull off their Kids Choice Award outfits, when they each sported a different crop top and matching Tommy Hilfiger boxers. Alternatively, all you need is an over-sized pair of silk pajamas to imitate the group’s most infamous music video, “Creep.”

6. Beyoncé

https://www.instagram.com/p/BBgmoi0Pwzu/?taken-by=beyonce

We all love the queen, no matter who you are. She has been an inspiration since “Crazy in Love” and always will be. Any Beyoncé era will be somewhat easy to create and super recognizable. If you’re in a group, you could do “Single Ladies,” her “Formation” outfit from her legendary Super Bowl Performance, or take it all the way back to her Destiny’s Child days. If you’re looking for a couples costume, you could try Bey and Jay’s On the Run Tour looks. Finally, if you’re by yourself you could do her “Yoncé” video outfit. The looks for Beyoncé are endless!

7. Jennifer Lopez

It is quite easy to be Jenny from the block. She practically made Juicy Couture tracksuits a wardrobe staple back in the early 2000s. All you need is a velour tracksuit set, large gold hoops and some poppin’ lip gloss. You could also pull off her iconic all-white look from the 2000 VMAs. Just get a nice, fitting pair of white jeans, a white crop top and white bandana, but don’t forget the accessories to top it off!

8. Selena Quintanilla

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTCcWpnhvSD/?taken-by=selenaq1995

The iconic singer’s music will live on forever and so will her style! Selena’s outfits are goals. You can recreate some of her most famous looks for Halloween. All you need is a super high-waisted pair of black jeans, the infamous bejeweled bra and a matching hat. You’re sure to be recognized and look super cute for the night.

No matter who or what you decide to be, there is a creative, unique look out there for you.