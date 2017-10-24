VIEW GALLERY

Not only has Sam Smith recently come out as non-binary, but he has also made headlines with the confirmation of his new relationship with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn. This was a shock because, for the most part, Smith has been very quiet about his personal life.

We’re happy for the ‘Too Good At Goodbyes” singer and wish him all the best, but let’s be nosy for a moment and take a look at his highly-discussed and little-known dating history.

Jonathan Ziezel 2014

View this post on Instagram spring A post shared by Jongo (@kidjongo) on Apr 26, 2015 at 12:51pm PDT

Sam started dating dancer and model Jonathan Ziezel shortly after he squashed rumors that he was with Daisy Lowe and came out to the rest of the world as gay. The two met while filming Smith’s music video “Like I Can.” Jonathan was one of many extras present on set. What a stroke of luck!

Sadly, two months into the relationship, they called it quits. Smith confessed the news before singing to the audience at a gig in Toronto.

Charlie King 2015

Not only was this relationship short, but it was kept under wraps. After the Only Way Is Essex star sent Smith several complimentary tweets, Smith gave in and the two started slyly dating, but kept denying their relationship when asked. Eventually, they split.

Jay Camilleri 2016

Model and former reality star Jay Camilleri began dating Smith in the middle of last year, but unfortunately, this relationship didn’t last. While the two were together, Smith did try to help Camilleri during his battle with anorexia. It’s speculated that Smith’s song “Too Good At Goodbyes” is about Camilleri. Smith said that the breakup left him on the verge of an “emotional breakdown.”

Brandon Flynn 2017 – Present

Smith has gushed that he is happy about his new relationship with the 13 Reasons Why star. The two have been spotted out and about looking adorbs and we couldn’t be happier for the both of them.

2018

Sam Smith is currently in a very happy relationship with the 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

2019

Sam Smith has broken up with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, he currently wants to marry his job.