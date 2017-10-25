https://media.giphy.com/media/WkvucjAbwhg4M/giphy.gif

Healing crystals have been a thing forever, but in recent years they’ve entered the spotlight and taken more of a place in mainstream culture. With popular celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Willow Smith coming out and saying how useful healing crystals are for them, it’s no wonder why this ancient art is gaining more and more exposure.

There are still questions, though. What are they? What does each crystal mean or do? What’s the point? You’re probably not surrounded by crystal experts.

If you’re someone who has always been interested in learning more about healing crystals or who’s wanted to start your own collection, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s break it down.

What are healing crystals?

Healing crystals are gemstones. They all naturally occur as part of nature’s process and as such, are said to have earthly healing properties. Each crystal is targeted to heal a certain aliment, protect the body, or promote a certain thing, whether it’s for communication or love.

How do you use and care for healing crystals?

Healing crystals can be used in a number of ways, including decorative jewelry. Many people wear their crystals in the forms of bracelets or necklaces. Others choose to just carry their faves with them in their bags. If there is a particular issue you want to cure on the body, such as a sore back or an inflammatory disease, you can place the crystals on the body and many are said to withdraw or drain negative energy. You’re supposed to clean your crystals every full moon so that they can recharge. According to Ashley Neese, who is a energy medicine teacher, a simple rinse in water is fine. After washing them, put them out to dry right after sunset. If you want the full lowdown on how to properly care for healing crystals, there is an in-depth guide on Neese’s website.

Turquoise

Turquoise is helpful with stress and anxiety, so it’s perfect for college students. It also is known to protect people from negative energy. It promotes leadership and self-expression.

Amethyst

Amethyst is an all-purpose stone. It comes in many different shades. It provides clarity when there’s confusion and helps to relieve stress and worry. It is also said to protect travelers while they are out on the road.

Rose Quartz

This stone is very calming and soothing because it symbolizes love and harmony. It’s best to use when you’re having relationship issues, whether that’s between friends, loved ones, or significant others.

Onyx

Onyx is considered a powerful protective stone. It absorbs all negative energy from around the owner and replenishes good energy.

Clear Quartz

Clear quartz amplifies energy or intentions. It protects against negativity and helps to relieve pain. It also enhances one’s aura.

Citrine

This stone is good for boosting concentration and elevating levels of creativity, another plus for college students in desperate need of a little study motivation. It also brings happiness and optimism to the wearer.

Remember, there is no scientific research backing up the powers of these crystals, but many people have shared their own positive experiences with healing crystals. Try them out for yourself. Who knows? If anything, you’ll get a great statement necklace out of it.