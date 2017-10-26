Wedding crashers usually want to keep a low profile so they don’t get caught. But when Shelby McDowell crashed a wedding in Palm Coast, Florida she was far from discreet.

Shelby followed her boyfriend Darby Johns to a wedding he was attending without her at the Hammock Beach Resorts. She wasn’t invited and decided to spy on Darby. According to WKMG, Shelby saw her boyfriend dancing and kissing another woman.

Like most women who just found out they were being cheated on she was upset. She blew her cover and went up to her boyfriend and the “other” girl and dumped a drink on both of them. Shelby then proceeded to punch the woman and run away to the bathroom.

The situation escalated even more because McDowell claims that members of the bridal party followed her into the bathroom. They dragged her out of a stall by her feet and began punching her. A resort manager came and broke up the fight and claims that Shelby was on top of another woman punching her in the face.

When police arrived Darby said that Shelby isn’t even his girlfriend! He also said that he didn’t kiss the other woman, they were walking to the dance floor when Shelby attacked them.

Shelby has since been arrested and charged with battery. She has issued an apology just to the bride and groom for ruining their big day.