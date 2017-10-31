In our society, women are under immense pressure to look a certain way. In particular, their bodies face criticism and bullying from so many different avenues, including coworkers, health professionals and of course, online commenters. To be a female is to understand that your body oftentimes doesn’t feel as though it belongs to you, given that it’s prodded and mocked in so many ways, no matter what it looks like.
Chontel Duncan, a mother-of-two and founder of HIIT Australia, is taking back ownership of her own physique and shutting down haters with an Instagram photo of her post-baby body.
Duncan is extremely passionate about fitness and her full-time job is working as the director of HIIT Australia. HIIT classes involve high intensity interval training and they’re constructed to focus on building muscle, strength and ability.
Duncan is also a mom to two boys. She recently gave birth to Swayde just over a month ago.
Just two weeks after Swayde’s birth, she shared a jaw-dropping photo of her body progress.
2 WEEKS POST BABY NO:2 Day 1 doing my own 8 Week @hiit_australia Transformation Program. Why am I doing it? I did this after my first pregnancy, but it was months after the birth. I regret not doing it sooner to be honest, because it FORCED me to find a new routine that involved prioritising my new bubba, business life & my own health. For those months that I wasn't doing the program I felt; very uneasy, lost, out of routine, neglectful to my own health, behind in work, unproductive & so ALL OVER the place. What I realised when I was on the program is that I CAN still feel like me, be a mummy & get shit done all at the same time. This program does more then just change your physical appearance, it changes your life even when your life seems so chaotic, this program will force you to juggle it all like a boss. My goals? I plan to build a stronger frame, find my new training regime and be content with it (I know it won't be as many sessions as I use to perform before baby), find a successful morning routine so I'm not eating super late in the day due to fussing over the two bubs like a headless chicken & feel my old fit self again. WEEK 1-2 Just focus on nutrition (as I cannot train) WEEK 2-4 Introduce cardio (incline walking, cross trainer & stair master) WEEK 4-8 Introduce HIIT classes (Strength & Conditioning and Muay Thai) and Isolated strength sessions. Negative comments = delete & blocked
Immediately, she noticed that cyberbullies seemed to poke at her and question her, with some saying that her post-birth snapback was fake, despite detailing her different workouts, strategies and fitness tips. She decided to speak out and speak up for herself with an Instagram post weeks later, this one of her body a little over five weeks after birth.
5.5 weeks postpartum baby2 I have thoroughly enjoyed having the past 5.5 weeks of rest (no training), loved being more “at home” for this recovery instead of at work in the office (although I do work from home) and just overall enjoyed the new born challenge again. People have commented in the past 5 weeks some interesting stuff that I would like to clear up. 1. didn’t you have a cesarean? Where is your scar? Yes I did, my scar is very low & my doctor went through my old scar. Actually he cut out my old scar due to severe keyloid & gave me a VERY neat one in replacement. 2. How come you aren’t wear granny panties with mammoth pads? I wore that for the first 1-2 weeks but my bleeding (sorry for too much info) subsided really quickly with this birth. I literally only needed to wear a thin liner & have had zero bleeding since 4 weeks postpartum. 3. This isn’t realistic & some call it “fake”. Yes I FULLY understand that my “postpartum changes” are not like the next persons, but nether are the next persons… 🤷🏽♀️ does that make sense? My routine day in day out is HIIT HIIT HIIT (High intensity interval training) I also eat a very balanced healthy diet & I am EXTREMELY overgrown (186cms). My behaviour throughout my pregnancy consisted of 5 HIIT sessions per week, running a business & running after a toddler. My nutrition postpartum is again a healthy balanced diet. If I didn’t train, I didn’t have a busy lifestyle & I didn’t eat well, I wouldn’t look anything like I do. So when someone says this isn’t realistic remember my lifestyle and behaviour is pretty full on but it’s what I enjoy & also it’s my career so the convenience is there too. Hope that answered a few questions. I go back to my @hiit_australia gym on Friday for their 6am full hr strength session and I am shitting my pants 👖💩 but incredibly excited all at the same time. #takeninthemorning #mummyoftwo #postpartum #postpartumbody #pregnancy #mumlife
In the caption, Duncan told followers that she has “loved” being able to stay home and recover. She also answered a few different questions about her post-natal process, including info about scarring and nutrition.
Duncan decided to address any comments about her body being “fake.” She admits that she doesn’t have the typical post-baby body, but she also says that she doesn’t live a typical life, having made fitness a very inherent part of her everyday routine.
Duncan’s workouts are mainly comprised of HIIT routines, some of which she actually did while pregnant.
Sneak peak at yesterday's "full body" session with @rocknrollrahrah at @hiit_australia My energy is fantastic ATM, feeling absolutely fine, modifying a fair few movements, making sure I keep up with my nutrition and supplementation so my body is fuelled correctly for both my sessions and the growth of my baby. Had my morph scan done this week (yes 6 weeks late), baby is in the 50th percentile 💪🏽 (not too small & not too big), my fluid is spot on & all health checks over baby were beautiful. Great blood flow in an out of babies organs, heart beat is smack bang in the middle & got some cute 3D images of babies face. Pregnancy is different for each person, just like lifestyles and diets are. What I am doing is extremely "mild" for me believe it or not. So look at your lifestyle when planning for a baby, think if I toned it down when pregnant and increased my food a fraction (perhaps even relaxed more) what would that look like 🤔 if it's looking like you'd actually be doing nothing & consuming rubbish… change your lifestyle, move more, do more in your days and be consistent for at least a year. Chances are you may have a stronger chance at sustaining a more active pregnancy with a lot more energy. A happy relaxed positive mummy is the best environment for welcoming a new born into this huge scary world. Happy Thursday grammers 😘
In the end, Duncan is proving that bodies are individual properties, each beautiful in their own way. Whether or not you snap back immediately isn’t the issue, it’s the sense of entitlement over women’s bodies and their agency in doing whatever they choose.
Will everyone look like Chontel Duncan a month after giving birth? Hell no. Not everyone should. Your body is your own and you should exist, pressure-free.