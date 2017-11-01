Lady Gaga & Christian Carino: Must-See Photos Of The Couple

||
VIEW GALLERY

There are wedding bells ringing in Lady Gaga‘s future!

US Weekly revealed that the pop singer secretly got engaged to talent agent Christian Carino over the summer after he asked for her father’s permission.

Except due to Gaga’s health, wedding plans are on hold for now. The star suffers from fibromyalgia which is a chronic disorder that causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, along with fatigue and problems with mood and memory.

Last month, Gaga decided to postpone the European portion of her Joanne world tour days after she was hospitalized. She announced the decision via Instagram. “I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain,” she wrote. “But am in good hands w/ the best doctors.” She was also forced to cancel her Rock in Rio performance.

Last February, Gaga and Carino were spotted kissing before her Super Bowl halftime performance, which confirmed their relationship.

The singer was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney before splitting in July 2016 after five years together. Fans believed they were soulmates and just on a break. Clearly, that wasn’t the case.

Gaga hasn’t shared too many photos of her with Carino on her Instagram, but there was one sweet appreciation post.

And there were a few romantic ones as well.

View this post on Instagram

YATLOML

A post shared by @ christiancarino on

Congratulations to the happy couple!

People Are Obsessed With This Viral Picture Of The 5 Former Living Presidents Lady Gaga

Read More:
News,Lady Gaga
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Emma TaubenfeldCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Favorite pastimes include-but are not limited to: binge watching celebrity interviews with Ellen DeGeneres on YouTube, reading cheesy romance novels and looking at the many pictures of photogenic bowls of mac and cheese on Instagram.
  • 10614935101348454