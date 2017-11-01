VIEW GALLERY

There are wedding bells ringing in Lady Gaga‘s future!

US Weekly revealed that the pop singer secretly got engaged to talent agent Christian Carino over the summer after he asked for her father’s permission.

Except due to Gaga’s health, wedding plans are on hold for now. The star suffers from fibromyalgia which is a chronic disorder that causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, along with fatigue and problems with mood and memory.

Last month, Gaga decided to postpone the European portion of her Joanne world tour days after she was hospitalized. She announced the decision via Instagram. “I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain,” she wrote. “But am in good hands w/ the best doctors.” She was also forced to cancel her Rock in Rio performance.

Last February, Gaga and Carino were spotted kissing before her Super Bowl halftime performance, which confirmed their relationship.

The singer was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney before splitting in July 2016 after five years together. Fans believed they were soulmates and just on a break. Clearly, that wasn’t the case.

Gaga hasn’t shared too many photos of her with Carino on her Instagram, but there was one sweet appreciation post.

And there were a few romantic ones as well.

View this post on Instagram YATLOML A post shared by @ christiancarino on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple!