VIEW GALLERY

There’s nothing quite like a mother’s validation or confirmation, from when they show or tell us that we are enough or when they’re loudly proud of our achievements. We’re not inadequate if we don’t get the A or we don’t come in first place, and our moms are always there to remind us of that. When things aren’t easy, moms are there to raise us up. This is depicted perfectly in P&G’s new commercial for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

This year’s theme is: #LoveOverBias. In the short film, you can see various Olympics hopefuls who have faced prejudice and bias, as well as the moms who back them. This theme is something we can all relate to as we’ve all faced bias or discrimination at some point or another. Imagine what we’d see if we all saw others through the eyes of a mother, someone who has the most unconditional love there is. We wouldn’t emphasize our differences but celebrate our triumphs.

In the film, there’s a boy whose family faces financial hardship, a boy with a prosthetic leg and others who are of various ethnicities and backgrounds. The film’s characters are inspired by past Olympic competitors. Michelle Kwan, a medalist of the early 2000s, had a family that struggled with the costs of supporting her Olympics dreams. Gus Kenworthy medaled in 2014 and was one of the first sports athletes to be open about his homosexuality. Zahra Lari became the first Emirati figure skater to compete on an international scale. Oksana Masters dealt with physical disabilities and earned three Paralympic medals. Lastly, Elana Meyers became one of the first two women to compete with and against men in an international bobsleigh competition.

The journey to the Olympics is no easy feat. Overcoming obstacles makes the success one achieves all the more deserved and worthwhile. Whether you training to compete in the Olympics or you’re chasing a non-athletic dream, the film’s message is something we can all take something from.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSWyrR4gXkw

The 2018 Winter Olympics begin on February 9th, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.