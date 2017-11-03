Last night, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended. That’s right. President Donald Trump, who mainly communicates with the country via social media, was forcibly removed from his very favorite app for a period of time. Hell has frozen over.

For a marvelous concerning 11 minutes, Twitter users sat anxiously on the edge of their seats, wondering if this was finally the dramatic end to the Trump’s trollish and controversial account.

Many rejoiced at the moment that they’d been waiting for since Election Day 2016 as they inspected the page, which read “this account doesn’t exist.”

Immediately after the suspension, Twitter HQ announced that the incident had occurred because of a “human error.”

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

However, it has since been revealed that not only was a fellow Twitter employee responsible for the suspension, but they also happened to carry it out on their last day of employment with the company.

With that, Twitter absolutely freaked out.

To the twitter employee that deleted tr*mps account: pic.twitter.com/eG2KvbDTDr — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 3, 2017

Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 3, 2017

Trump’s Twitter was deactivated by a “Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.” !!! pic.twitter.com/9xYfL9SAVE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2017

Twitter costumer support employee, we salute you. pic.twitter.com/NFaXxFy2r4 — A Blaze in the North Pole Sky (@thbracewell) November 3, 2017

video footage emerges of the twitter employee who deleted Trump's account pic.twitter.com/7tLrQu5oPt — Tom Easton (@TomEaston) November 3, 2017

First picture emerges of rogue employee deleting Trump's Twitter account pic.twitter.com/2UXEvx9Gz2 — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) November 3, 2017

That twitter employee left work today like pic.twitter.com/aNF0NZM3lN — Shannon Stirone (@shannonmstirone) November 3, 2017

When you delete Trump’s twitter account on you last day at Twitter pic.twitter.com/51f5FP3Tre — The Extraordinary Xilla (@BlogXilla) November 3, 2017

Of course, Donald Trump tweeted this morning about his account’s brief suspension, addressing the hero behind the incident as a “rogue employee.”

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Looks like this “rogue employee” may just end up in history books someday.