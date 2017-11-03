Last night, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended. That’s right. President Donald Trump, who mainly communicates with the country via social media, was forcibly removed from his very favorite app for a period of time. Hell has frozen over.
For a
marvelous concerning 11 minutes, Twitter users sat anxiously on the edge of their seats, wondering if this was finally the dramatic end to the Trump’s trollish and controversial account.
Many rejoiced at the moment that they’d been waiting for since Election Day 2016 as they inspected the page, which read “this account doesn’t exist.”
Immediately after the suspension, Twitter HQ announced that the incident had occurred because of a “human error.”
However, it has since been revealed that not only was a fellow Twitter employee responsible for the suspension, but they also happened to carry it out on their last day of employment with the company.
With that, Twitter absolutely freaked out.
Of course, Donald Trump tweeted this morning about his account’s brief suspension, addressing the hero behind the incident as a “rogue employee.”
Looks like this “rogue employee” may just end up in history books someday.