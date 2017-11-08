VIEW GALLERY

This is bad news if you think Drake is going to release an album soon. The Canadian rapper is stepping out of the recording studio and into Netflix‘s growing family.

Drake is the executive producer of an upcoming Netflix show Top Boy. According to The Hollywood Reporter profile, he became enamored with the British series when he found it on YouTube. The original show was only eight episodes long and premiered in 2011.

The original show focused on gangs and drugs in London. Drake was so passionate about bringing the show back to life that Netflix gave him the green light. There is no info if Drake’s reboot will be starting from scratch or where the show left off. It’ll be released on Netflix in 2019.

Drake said that he won’t be making any new music for six to 12 months because he’s focusing on his new film pursuits. Besides Top Boy, Drake has recently starred and produced a documentary on basketball legend Vince Carter called The Carter Effect. He helped produce the documentary with UNINTERRUPTED, LeBron James’ multimedia platform for athletes and all things sports.

This isn’t the first time Drake has stepped into the film world. He got his start on Canadian teen drama Degrassi.

Drake’s turn from music to film isn’t shocking to people who have been carefully watching his career. Drake has been obsessed with being known as a legendary person, not just a highly acclaimed rapper. If Drake can gracefully move between artistic realms while racking up awards then he will reach that legendary status that he craves.