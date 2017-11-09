For many women, rejecting someone is extremely tough. While sometimes it’s a matter of hurting feelings, it can also be an issue of safety. This story is a perfect example of how some men can become incredibly violent in the face of rejection and make the fears of so many women come true.

Christopher Tucker, 34, is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Tara Serino. Allegedly, Tucker brutally murdered Serino after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to police, Tucker asked Serino to come over to his house in Berks County, Pennsylvania in late October. From there, things took a very tragic turn.

Tucker allegedly asked Serino if she would marry him, to which she responded that she was not interested nor was their relationship exclusive. Tucker later told authorities that she off-handedly joked that he should “just kill” her for the rejection.

From there, authorities claim that Tucker “snapped” and strangled her. He broke her neck, beat her with a hatchet and poked out her eyes before wrapping her in a rug and fleeing to Illinois.

Police caught up to Tucker at Champaign County rest stop after he attempted breaking into a vehicle, detaining him and taking his eventual confession.

Once Pennsylvania officers communicated with Illinois officers and asked for more details, Tucker confessed, leading them to Serino’s body.

Tucker is facing a murder charge as well as counts of aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime. Tucker also used a 25-pound weight plate in the killing, hence the possession.

Many Twitter users reacted to the news by saying that it only affirmed their fears of violence upon rejecting men.

When factoring in the age difference and the nature of the crime, the case is particularly troubling. If you are ever in a situation that threatens your safety, we advise meeting in public, being ready to call emergency services and telling family or friends who you’re meeting or speaking with.

Our thoughts go out to the family of Tara Serino.