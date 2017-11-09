Brace yourselves, readers, because old white men have struck again! Surprise, surprise.

One English student’s tweet about being sent home from school because of her outfit has gone viral this morning, and honestly, we’re confused. Emily Baldwin, 17, went to school wearing a long-sleeved, yellow top (not low cut at all) and a floral skirt with leggings underneath. Super cute, right? Well apparently, the administration thought otherwise.

“[All the girls] were instructed to go to an assembly and told that our clothing was too inappropriate for school,” Emily exclusively told College Candy. “They mentioned that short skirts and Dr Marten boots would no longer be suitable.”

Because of this, Emily and many other girls were sent home from school as well as being turned away at the gate upon attempting to enter school this morning.

“I was sent to the sixth form area along with about twenty other girls, and we were all told that we would have to go home because we were dressed inappropriately for me, it was because my skirt was too short,” Baldwin said.

https://twitter.com/EmilyOfAdarlan/status/928553740860305408

Obviously, Twitter was outraged after seeing Emily’s tweet.

What? WHAT?! A) Your skirt is clearly not too short, B) Even if it was shorter, so what? Utterly ridiculous. You're a great student and person, who clearly raises standards simply by existing. What a bellend. — Man vs Pink (@ManVsPink) November 9, 2017

If this is inappropriate then I'm naked https://t.co/JorKK5pgKj — ☾ divya (@itsdivyag) November 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/glowstickk7/status/928577779452571649

Emily, being a straight a straight-A student and part of her school’s student parliament is outraged, as are we.

“The reason I tweeted the picture was not to shame my deputy head but to make people aware of the everyday sexism girls often face,” Baldwin said. “A lot of people think that it’s just a dress code but it’s a lot more than that; it’s objectifying young women who are just trying to earn an education. None of [these girls] can change the length of their arms or legs or the fact that they have boobs so superficially calling them out for doing so is just wrong.”

Where do we even begin? While I won’t get into the topic of “how short skirts should be to be acceptable,” Emily’s outfit is showing no skin at all. While the skirt may be above the knee (which is fine!), she has leggings underneath and is not, in any way, being at all “provocative.”

“I was outraged by this, and so were many parents who had to come to pick their children up from the sixth form and so I joined the angry mob of parents and told the Deputy Head that it was wrong to sexualize our arms, our legs, our shoulders etc and that buying all new clothes was not feasible for many students,” Emily explained.

And so it still stands: #StopOldWhiteMen2017.