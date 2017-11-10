VIEW GALLERY

Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has publicly put a magazine on blast for unnecessarily photoshopping her hair.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Nyong’o explained how she doesn’t approve of the photoshopping or knew that the magazine, Grazia would be altering her hair. She starts off by saying how she embraces her natural hair and dark skin despite the standard of beauty being European features like light skin and “straight, silky hair.”

“Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are,” she wrote on her Instagram.

She then said that Grazia smoothed out her hair on the cover. She even provided unedited photos to show exactly what was edited. The magazine completely photoshopped her hair at the nape of her neck and makes her look like she has a buzz cut.

She then went on to say that she doesn’t approve of the photoshopping and says that editing her natural hair out is “unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture.”

Nyong’o’s hashtag #dtmh is from Solange Knowles well-known song “Don’t Touch My Hair.” Solange recently posted a photo on Instagram of her hair that a different magazine also photoshopped out.

The same day that Nyong’o posted her picture a photo of a J. Crew model started making the rounds on Twitter because of the model’s poor hair styling.

Black hair is not that hard to style. Whoever was in charge of hair and makeup truly didn’t give a damn about her even being featured. They didn’t even try. I see no product or moisture in her hair. I even see a spot of lint. OUTTA LINE https://t.co/LVNkeRSIM8 — Babyboy 💎 (@Drebae_) November 10, 2017

In the wise words of Solange, don’t touch their hair, unless you have hired a professional who knows how to style it.