Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has publicly put a magazine on blast for unnecessarily photoshopping her hair.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Nyong’o explained how she doesn’t approve of the photoshopping or knew that the magazine, Grazia would be altering her hair. She starts off by saying how she embraces her natural hair and dark skin despite the standard of beauty being European features like light skin and “straight, silky hair.”
“Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are,” she wrote on her Instagram.
She then said that Grazia smoothed out her hair on the cover. She even provided unedited photos to show exactly what was edited. The magazine completely photoshopped her hair at the nape of her neck and makes her look like she has a buzz cut.
She then went on to say that she doesn’t approve of the photoshopping and says that editing her natural hair out is “unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture.”
As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh
Nyong’o’s hashtag #dtmh is from Solange Knowles well-known song “Don’t Touch My Hair.” Solange recently posted a photo on Instagram of her hair that a different magazine also photoshopped out.
The same day that Nyong’o posted her picture a photo of a J. Crew model started making the rounds on Twitter because of the model’s poor hair styling.
In the wise words of Solange, don’t touch their hair, unless you have hired a professional who knows how to style it.