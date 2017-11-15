VIEW GALLERY

When Drake isn’t collecting Birkin bags for his future wifey, he’s calling out men for acting inappropriately at his shows.

Drake is currently down under in Sydney, Austrailia on tour. At one of his after-parties, he saw a man touching girls without their consent. Drak cut the music in the middle of “Know Yourself” and stood up on a speaker so he could properly put this man on blast.

He leaned over and aggressively said, “If you don’t stop touching girls imma come out there and fuck you up!” The crowd erupted in a lot of “OOH’s” and cheers. Meanwhile, Drake’s bodyguard was desperately trying to make sure Drake didn’t actually jump into the crowd.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbhX10dlB0H/

Drake meant business. He looks pissed off and then went in again on the guy saying, “I’m not playing with you,” and told him he better stop. Drake’s poor bodyguard keeps pulling him back.

Drake saving girls at his own show is the most Drake thing I have ever heard. Even though I’m glad Drake is safe and didn’t jump into the crowd seeing Drake go Worldstar on a groper would have been awesome.

Nonetheless, Drake, you’re doing amazing sweetie.