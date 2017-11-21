The story of Cyntoia Brown wasn’t always a very well-known one. She’s not a household name and her face may not be recognizable, but her story is one that’s necessary to tell. Recently, Brown’s case has been thrust into the public consciousness with the help of social media and a documentary, Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story.
Cyntoia Brown was a child sex slave, kept in a cycle of abuse by a pimp nicknamed “Cut-Throat,” whom she met after running away from home. At the age of 16, in 2004, Brown stood trial for the murder of Johnny Allen, a Nashville real estate agent, whom she said kept weapons around his home, behaved strangely and wanted to use her for sex. Brown shot the man after she was unable to escape his home and successfully rebuff his advances. When she stood trial, Brown’s lawyers discussed the difficulty of her childhood as well as her mental health struggles, including suffering from fetal alcohol syndrome. Brown was tried as an adult and given a life sentence, making her eligible for parole at the age of 69.
Cyntoia Brown is now in her late twenties, but social media has begun circulating the story of her youth, with many famous voices, including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, amplifying the disturbing series of events.
“The system has failed,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter. “I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this.”
“Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life!” Rihanna posted on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
did we somehow change the definition of #JUSTICE along the way?? cause….. Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life! To each of you responsible for this child's sentence I hope to God you don't have children, because this could be your daughter being punished for punishing already! #FREECYNTOIABROWN #HowManyMore
Once A-list celebs began sharing Brown’s story, it spread like wildfire. Many people came to her defense immediately, calling for justice and some sort of recourse.
Others expressed their confusion with the outcry for Brown, questioning her innocence in the context of the accompanying documentary.
https://twitter.com/carefreelicia/status/932966922571911169
So far, there has been no word on any major changes in her case, but it does seem as though Brown has been able to pursue an education and attempt to make the best of her situation.
Now, as her story is amplified, her life may actually change entirely.