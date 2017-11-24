VIEW GALLERY

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, The Plaza Hotel in New York City is offering an insane package where you can literally live like Kevin Mcallister and recreate the most iconic scenes from the franchise. Yes, that includes a four-hour limousine tour, room service complete with an ice cream buffet and even a ’90s-themed menu that includes a ‘gourmet’ twist (??) on Lunchables, Hot Pockets and SpaghettiOs. The menu, which you can access here, also features an adult take on Sunny-D and Capri-Sun, both of which have been revamped to include rum and Vermantino.

You also have to option to purchase an interactive photo experience that blesses you with a personal “flytographer” who will follow you around The Big Apple as you tour the city using your handy Home Alone map, and photograph you recreating Kevin’s iconic Central Park scene with the Wet/Sticky Bandits.

Of course, the package wouldn’t be complete without some additional Home Alone memorabilia, including an anniversary backpack, a t-shirt and a paint can holding all five DVDs from the franchise.

The rates start at $895, which may seem obscenely overpriced but is actually less than what Kevin spent on room service alone ($967!) in the film. The rooms will be available just in time for the holidays, beginning on December 1, 2017, and going through October 29, 2018.

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to satisfy our inner Kevin McAllister stan?