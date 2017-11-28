Sarah Sims was concerned when her daughter told her she was being bullied at school.

Like any parent, Sims contacted the school to try and express her concern for her fourth-grade daughter. But The Ocean View Elementary School in Norfolk, Virginia didn’t respond to Sims’ concerns.

Sims is a full-time student, so she doesn’t have the time to go to school during school hours. Without the schools help to do something about her daughter’s bully, Sims decided to take matters into her own hands.

She decided to send her daughter with a digital audio recorder in hopes of catching her bully on tape. When school officials saw the device on the daughter’s desk they confiscated it and called authorities.

Now Sims could face up to five years in prison. According to CNN, her felony charge is intercepting wire, electronic or oral communications. She is also charged with a misdemeanor for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Sims lawyer Kristin Paulding told CNN, “I was shocked to see that the school would decide to go to the police department and ultimately charge this mother as opposed to sitting her down and having just a simple conversation about what were her concerns and how could the school alleviate those concerns.”

This isn’t the first time Sims daughter has been bullied. Last year her daughter was “kicked in her stomach and hit with a jump rope on the playground,” Sims also said that the school didn’t tell her about that incident as well.

So when she heard about her daughter being bullied again she was concerned.

Now she is facing possible jail time for getting to the bottom of the bullying her daughter is facing.