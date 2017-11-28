VIEW GALLERY

The Victoria’s Secret Angels are continuing the annual tradition of their fashion show tonight!

If you’ve been following Victoria’s Secret or the models, you’ve probably been hearing about this long-anticipated show for a while now from castings to workouts to the actual filming of the show last week in Shanghai, China, but tonight’s the night that we get full access to what went down on the runway this year.

There’s a ton in store. Firstly, Balmain creative director, Olivier Rousteing, has finally decided to partner with Victoria’s Secret for a collection he calls “magic” featuring a ton of leather, lace and studs. Also, Lais Ribeiro will be wearing the fantasy bra this year that weighs over 600 carats and covered in 6,000 gemstones.

Karlee Kloss is finally making her return after a long three years, although some of your favorite models will not be at the show this year. Gigi Hadid was pushed to drop out last minute after reportedly being denied a Chinese visa. Other models who also had difficulties getting approval to strut the runway were Irina Sharipov, Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieve and Dasha Khlystun. Kendall Jenner will also be missing, but that is because of her deal with La Perla.

There will also be performances from Harry Styles and Miguel. You won’t want to miss this. Find out how to tune in tonight.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Time: 10:00 P.M.

Channel: CBS

Location: Shanghai, China

Models: Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro and so many more.

Performers: Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jane Zhang.

How To Watch The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Online

You can go to the CBS website and log in with your cable account information in order to stream the show.

How To Watch The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show On Mobile

If you don’t have a television, you can download the CBS All Access app on your mobile device in order to stream the show. The streaming service costs $9.99 per month, but you can sign up for a week-long trial for free.

How To Watch The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, you can watch through Hulu Live TV on November 28. Hulu costs $39.99 per month, but there is a free trial option as well. There is also a lesser known deal with Hulu for student members of Spotify which you can read about here. Youtube also has a new live TV feature which includes CBS so you can watch the show there for $35 a month.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017 Promo