It’s incredibly easy to become someone you’re not online. Are you shy in person? You can be as confident and sassy as you want online. Do you stumble over your sentences? The internet makes it so much easier to get your point across. Even dating sounds easier online than in real life.

Speaking of dating… We all know how fun and sociable Chris Pratt is both on and off screen, but if he’s flirting with you online then chances are he’s an impostor. Sorry, ladies. Pratt recently took to Facebook and Instagram warning fans that someone is pretending to be him online.

“PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It’s confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I’m not joking.” he wrote. “Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible. If I find out who it is I’ll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that impostor!? Stop.”

As an added measure, Pratt also helped fans by telling them to look for blue checkmarks on verified accounts on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. If there is no checkmark next to the user’s name, then it’s a fake account. Pratt implores fans to spread the word to friends and family.

PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It’s confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on… https://t.co/503tXi4mTf — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) December 1, 2017

“It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator. I’ve had many, many people tell me about this.” he added. “It’s not an isolated incident. If anyone is on contact with this person block them immediately.”

If you’re still unsure of how to tell a real celebrity account from the fake ones, you can also look at how many followers the user has. In Pratt’s case, his Facebook account alone has over 3 million followers while his Instagram boasts 13.9 million followers. We know he can be a prankster at times, but Pratt draws the line here.