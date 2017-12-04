VIEW GALLERY

If you haven’t heard Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” duet with Beyoncé, then you need to stop reading and go listen ASAP.

It’s two of the most beautiful voices in the modern music industry coming together to sing a beautiful song, so you’d assume it would be magical. And it absolutely is. The track was released on November 30 and fans immediately fell in love.

But Sheeran opened up to Entertainment Tonight about what it’s like to work with Queen B. According to him, it’s not so easy and a bit intimidating, as you can probably imagine.

Sheeran shared that Beyoncé changes her email address every week so he really had to keep on top of staying in communication with her. The singer added, “It’s kind of like what I aspire to be, I think.”

Sheeran explained how he had to hold onto the duet for some time since the birth of Beyoncé’s twins, Rumi and Sir, had the star a little preoccupied. The two couldn’t finish recording until September.

He also explained that Beyoncé took over the editing process a bit.

“She rung me up and was like, ‘I don’t know how you feel about this but I’ve taken all the instruments off it and it’s just gonna be acoustic guitar,’ and I was like, ‘Ah, that’s great, because it used to be that!'”

Sheeran also said that Queen B was very easy to work with when they were actually in the studio together.

“When we got in together, it wasn’t so much notes, it was very much like a back and forth thing, like, ‘What’d you think of this?’ Or ‘What do you think of this?’ and we were probably in the studio for four hours.”

So all you need to do is find out her email address for that week and make sure she isn’t pregnant if you want to get a hold of Beyoncé. Sheeran actually told Ellen Degeneres in an interview that he figured Beyoncé would say no to the duet, but here we are with a recording of these two angelic voices together. Thank goodness.