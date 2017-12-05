VIEW GALLERY

It seems as though the fashion world is always on the lookout for the next big thing. There was Cara Delevingne‘s major takeover a few years ago, with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and a slew of Insta-models to follow in her footsteps and take over just about every magazine cover and runway that ever existed.

Now, the internet is saying that they’ve discovered the fashion community’s future fave supermodel. She’s a six-year-old Russian girl named Anna Knyazeva and definitely has more Instagram followers than you, so that’s saying something.

According to DailyMail, Anna is being hailed as the “most beautiful girl in the world,” with commenters praising her angelic and doll-like looks.

She already has a modeling agent, though her big breakthrough may have to come in the form of international representation by a more well-known name. She’s locked down a few Russia-based clothing campaigns, but hasn’t yet made her way into any major magazines.

For now, Anna’s Instagram, which has amassed over 500,000 followers, is her most successful venture. Her mom monitors and posts on the social media channel, which has been full of comments praising her daughters’ good looks.

“OMG .. I think she is the most beautiful girl on the earth !!” one follower wrote.

Only time will tell if others agree, especially those in charge of turning models into stars, but for now, it looks like Anna Knyazeva is off to a pretty good start.