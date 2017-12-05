VIEW GALLERY

What can’t Kim Kardashian do? The reality star turned businesswoman turned beauty guru is combining all things she loves with a beauty competition reality TV show Glam Masters.

Kim teased a promo for the new show on her Snapchat announcing when the show will air on Lifetime, who is the host and who are the judges.

Kim is not the host nor one of the judges on Glam Master. She’s the executive producer of the show along with Diana Madison, who also produced Hollyscoop.

Glam Master’s will be hosted by Laverne Cox, the actress who is famous for her role in Orange Is The New Black. The three judges are Kim’s longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, beauty blogger Kandee Johnson and senior fashion editor of Marie Claire Zanna Roberts Rassi.

According to Diana’s blog post, the winner of the show will get to work with Kim Kardashian on an exclusive project that has yet to be revealed.

The promotion for the video is dramatic, visually stunning and colorful. I wouldn’t expect any lowkey all natural looks on this show, it is called Glam Masters after all.

Glam Masters will premier on February 28 at 10 PM on LIfetime.