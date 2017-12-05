VIEW GALLERY

We all need a break from social media from time to time. In fact, there are a number of celebrities and small-handed individuals I know would do well from uninstalling Twitter from their phones.

However, we grew concerned when Selena Gomez‘s Instagram account suddenly went private with very little warning. Gomez hasn’t released an official statement regarding her Instagram disappearance, but fans speculate that it has something to do with her latest interview with Billboard.

Fans and followers noticed that the singer changed her privacy settings after she posted and later deleted a message to Billboard on her Instagram story. According to a screenshot taken by JustJared, she wrote, “Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things,” she wrote in retaliation to Billboard‘s article.

This screenshot refers to Billboard’s description of a large teddy bear they found on the floor of Gomez’s home. We can assume that they probably misquoted or misunderstood Gomez’s words regarding the bear, and Gomez is extremely upset.

After reading through her interview, I might see why she’s so upset with the writing. The piece zooms in on how lonely Gomez must feel under the Hollywood spotlight, as well as how she longs for a bit of solitude after her surgery and absence. Regardless if it’s true or not, the tone of the piece leaves little to be desired.

Unfortunately, we’ll never know if our theories are right or not since so this is all fan speculation. Gomez didn’t tell us what exactly offended her in their article before setting her Instagram account to private. We’re even more confused by this turn of events because she thanked the magazine shortly after the article was released to the public. You would think that meant she read and approved the piece, but you never know.

So Selena Gomez made her insta private. Guys am shook and happy at the same time. Like I want someone else to take that most followed title. So they can leave my baby alone. All the slander against her is just too much. pic.twitter.com/442FmqTuLp — 🌹🌹 (@SassyMelanin) December 5, 2017

At this time, Gomez and Billboard have not released an official statement regarding this strange turn of events. Hopefully the singer will reveal why she set her account on private, but until then we’ll have to wait and hope for the best. This isn’t the first time Gomez took a break from social media. Let’s just wait it out a bit longer.

You can read her interview with Billboard here.