TIME‘s “Person of the Year” this year is actually a whole group of people who the magazine is calling “The Silence Breakers.”

The group features those who have spoken publicly against sexual harassment and sexual assault by sharing their personal stories within the entertainment industry. Tarana Burke, who began the “MeToo” campaign, was featured alongside other women who were actively involved in the movement, including Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd and Alyssa Milano, all featured in interviews.

One strong artist who unfortunately was not included in the group was Kesha, and her absence didn’t go unnoticed. As you may recall, Kesha went through a trial against her producer, Dr. Luke, whom she accused of sexual assault in an effort to free herself of the contract she held with SONY, binding her to continue working with the man who allegedly assaulted her.

Kesha tragically and very publicly lost the case. Fans swooped in to give her endless amounts of support along with stars like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Speaking of Swift, she was also included in TIME for the trial about sexual harassment that she went through and people believe that since Swift was included, then Kesha should have been included, too. Swift went so far as to mention Kesha as a source of comfort during her own trial.

Some fans are arguing that Kesha’s Grammy-nominated album Rainbow was a strong musical response to what she went through and was part of the foundation of the outbreak of individuals sharing their personal stories.

Here’s what some fans had to say.

https://twitter.com/cc_spider/status/938416824051478529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elitedaily.com%2Fentertainment

I’m all in with @TIME’s Silence Breaker cover, but I serrrrrrriously have an issue with @KeshaRose not being on there. She’s the FIRST person that comes to my mind when I think about silence breakers in 2017. — Bryce Rowland (@ohbryce) December 6, 2017

More and more- I see this sexual assault issue turning into a protect white “good” women.

Missing: Lupita, Gabriella, Anita

Adding: Taylor but not KESHA. The dismissal of the woman who started #MeToo I have concerns. — Shanelle Little (@ShanelleLittle) December 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/kohquette/status/938454758737682432

https://twitter.com/TSwiftFCT/status/938433949855973377

Kesha should be on that cover. — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) December 6, 2017

And while I do understand the impact of using a pop star, I feel like if Taylor made the cut, Kesha ABSOLUTELY should have. — Danielle Sinay (@daniellesinay) December 6, 2017

While every single man and woman who has come out about sexual assault and harassment should really be included in this “Person of the Year” group, unfortunately, there are just too many. But with Kesha being a big celebrity whose trial was made into public fodder and who carried a ton of influence in the movement, she should have landed a spot on that list. It’s important to remember that one story isn’t more important or more valid than another, no matter who you are. Everyone speaking out is incredibly strong and is part of the movement to end sexual harassment once and for all.