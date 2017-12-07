VIEW GALLERY

You’re probably all cooped up right now in your room or in the library stressed from cramming for finals and it’s probably bitter cold outside. Can you imagine yourself at the beach right now? Tanning with your friends, dancing at a club with a margarita in hand and completely stress-free.

This. could. be. you.

Just a couple months from now, you could be lounging in Cancun on your Spring Break ever, courtesy of STS Travel. The company has partnered with Mandala Group and Coco Bongo to give you access to Spring Break’s biggest parties, featuring performances by the world’s most popular DJs. This year’s lineup has not yet been released, but last year included DJ Snake, Marshmello, Kashmir and Lost Kings.

If you go to STS Travel you can research all of the travel packages specifically designed for college students. It’s never too early to begin booking your trip!

The nightlife in Cancun is huge. Here are a few of the clubs you could be dancing the night away at very soon.

Coco Bongo

Coco Bongo is a whole show in addition to being a nightclub. Talented performers will be singing, dancing and flying through the air similar to a Vegas-style club.

Señor Frog’s

Prepare to get messy. This party is best if you show up in white because you will be covered in paint by the time you’re ready to go back to your hotel. It’s kind of like Color Run, except without the actual running part.

Mandala Beach

Mandala Beach is a unique kind of club considering it’s outdoors and has everything from swimming pools and sand to open bars and incredible DJs.

Dady’O

Widely popular DJs are always performing at Dady’O and the party never stops.

The City

As the largest nightclub in Latin America, The City is known as “the mecca” of Spring Break nightclubs.

Palazzo

Palazzo is classy and more upscale, similar to a nightclub you may find in New York City. The venue showcases giant chandeliers swinging from the ceiling.

Ready to go? Tomorrow? Me too.