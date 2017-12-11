VIEW GALLERY

Adam Douglas Driver is an American actor that first rose to stardom for his performance as Adam Sackler on HBO’s comedy-drama series Girls. Despite playing a supporting role, Driver received three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards. TV isn’t the only thing he’s skilled at. Driver also made his Broadway debut in 2010 on the set of Mrs. Warren’s Profession.

Needless to say, this man has some extraordinary talent. It wasn’t until receiving his lead role as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens that he received widespread critical acclaim.

Adam Driver’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $2 Million

Let’s take a look at how he earned his riches, shall we?

Early Life

Driver was born in Fontana, California on November 19, 1983. Even though he currently plays a villain in the Star Wars franchise, you’d be surprised to find out that he had a rather religious upbringing. In fact, his stepfather was a minister at a Baptist church.

Unlike his fellow co-stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, Driver didn’t start performing at a young age. He actually joined the United States Marine Corps and served for over two years before getting injured during a mountain bike incident. Driver left the Marines after being medically discharged.

Driver attended the University of Indianapolis for a year before transferring to Juilliard to study drama. After graduating with a Bachelor in Fine Arts degree in 2009, Driver moved to New York to bring acting.

2012 – 2014

2012 could be considered Driver’s first big break. After being cast in HBO’s hit series Girls, Driver received upwards of three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He also appeared in a number of films including Lincoln and Frances Ha.

After being featured in multiple productions, Driver won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor in the film Hungry Hearts. The film was entered in the 2014 71st Venice International Film Festival.

2015 – Present

Sometime in February 2014, Driver was confirmed to play the lead villain in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Fans of the series are notorious for picking at every flaw and plot device, so the appearance of Kylo Ren was nerve-wracking. Lucky for Driver, his performance was well received by critics. He’s expected to reprise his role in the sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, set to premiere on December 15, 2017.

2018

To act off-camera for the filming of Rey and Kylo Ren’s “Force connection” conversations, Adam Driver traveled to Ireland.