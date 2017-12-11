VIEW GALLERY

Honestly, I’m still crushing on Ansel Elgort from The Fault In Our Stars, so I’m a little salty about this whole couple thing, but I will admit, these two are the epitome of #relationshipgoals.

Elgort and his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, are high school sweethearts. They met at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City and began dating in 2012. The couple reportedly split for a few months in 2015, but have been going strong since they got back together. It doesn’t get much cuter than that.

Everyone knows about Elgort, but not many know as much about Komyshan. Firstly, she’s a ballerina. Yes, a real ballerina. Komyshan majored in dance in high school, training at the American Ballet Theatre and finally joining the NYC-based dance company Ballet Next. She is actually from Ukraine, despite having grown up in New York City.

These two are glued at the hip. The couple has traveled all over the world together including trips to Thailand, Italy, Malaysia, Brazil, New Zealand and more.

Komyshan has also starred in Elgort’s music video for “Thief.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4gsAS8h3p0

Elgort is absolutely obsessed with her and isn’t afraid to tell the world. He is constantly sharing photos of his stunning girlfriend on Instagram captioned “obsession” and recently shared a series of photos of Komyshan captioned, “Last Sunday morning… I’ve been obsessed with Violetta since high school.”

So cute.