You probably recognize Daisy Ridley for her lead role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but she’s been around long before being cast in George Lucas’s films. Ridley, an English actress, had frequented TV sets before earning her fame on the silver screens. Her career has since skyrocketed after landing the lead role as Rey in George Lucas’s Star Wars series. She’s expected to appear in the sequels and side projects related to the franchise.

Daisy Ridley’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $2 Million

Let’s take a look at how she earned her riches, shall we?

Early Life

Before hitting the fame red carpet, Ridley had a humble beginning. She was born on April 10, 1992 in Westminster, London as the youngest of three siblings. Her mother’s side of the family had a large medical and military background, but she took a shine to the acting world instead. In fact, Ridley received a scholarship for the Tring Park School for the Performing Arts at the young age of nine. She attended that school until she was 18. Ridley later attended Birkbeck University of London before dropping out to focus on acting.

2013 – 2015

Ridley played a bold move by dropping out of school, but she made the most of it by landing a number of minor roles on TV. She appeared on a number of shows, including Youngers, Silent Witness, and Casualty. Ridley was also featured in Blue Season, a short film that was entered in one of Sci-Fi-London’s 48-Hour Film Challenges.

In April 2014, Ridley was given a lead role as Rey for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Despite having previous experience, she was still considered a “total unknown” as described by Rolling Stone. Lucky for us she did not disappoint. Filming began in May 2014 and continued until its eventual release in December 2015.

She receive high praise and critical acclaim for her performance as Rey, which further promoted her career. Ridley was later revealed to reprise her lead role in the sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, set to be released December 15, 2017.

2016 – Present

While working on the highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ridley also worked on other projects. She became executive producer and narrator of The Eagle Huntress, a documentary following a Kazakh girl from Mongolia in her quest to become the first female eagle hunter. On top of that, Ridley was also featured in the movie adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.

Ridley has certainly been busy over the last couple years, but we’re all excited about her role in the next Star Wars film set to premier later this week. It doesn’t look like her growing career is going to slow down any time soon either. I can’t wait to see what roles she’ll land next.

2018

Daisy Ridley revealed she ain’t keen on the idea of her Star Wars character getting involved in a romantic relationship.