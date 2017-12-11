VIEW GALLERY

Storm Troopers are notorious for their bad aim and drab screen time, but this one has none of that. John Adedayo B. Adegboyega, more aptly known as John Boyega, is an English actor best known for his lead role as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Despite his highly acclaimed performance in the Star Wars series, he’s also been known for his other acting roles in movies such as Attack the Block and Detroit. The actor is expected to reprise his role in the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

John Boyega’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $2.5 Million

Let’s see how he’s earned his riches, shall we?

Early Life

Boyega was born on March 17, 1992 in Peckham, London. He was noticed by Terasa Early, the artistic director of Theatre Peckham, after acting in a play at Oliver Goldsmith Primary School. Shortly after receiving financial aid, Boyega began pursuing acting. He would visit Theatre Peckham after school for a couple years. His father, Samson Adegboyega, wanted him to become a preacher just like him, but he was still supportive of his son’s decision.

Boyega continued to participate in a number of theater and school productions. He attended South Thames College from 2008 to 2010 and later enrolled at the University of Greenwich for Film Studies and Media Writing. Eventually, Boyega dropped out in order to concentrate on his acting career.

2011 – 2013

Like all budding actors, they have to start somewhere. Boyega landed a number of small roles early on in his career. In September 2011, HBO announced that Boyega was set to appear in the pilot of Da Brick. Unfortunately, HBO did not pick it up following the pilot. Boyega also appeared in Junkhearts as Jamal.

Boyega was cast in the film adaptation of Half of a Yellow Sun in March 2012.

2014 – 2015

This marked a very special year for him. In April 2014, Boyega was given the lead role as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. His role as a deserting storm trooper gave new insight into the shifting world of Star Wars. After its release in December 2015, Boyega received high praise and critical acclaim for his performance.

2016 – Present

Boyega’s career grew even more following the success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The popular actor decided to create his own production company, Upperroom Entertainment Limited. Boyega later announced that his company would be in charge of co-producing Pacific Rim: Uprising, which acts as the sequel to the 2013 release of Pacific Rim.

He is also expected to reprise his role as Finn in the highly anticipated release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, slated to premiere on December 15, 2017.

2018

John Boyega is seen on the pilot’s seat of a giant mech in the new trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising.