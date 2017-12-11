VIEW GALLERY

Lupita Nyong’o is definitely not short in the talent department, but the star has decided to try something new.

In addition to the abundance of projects Nyong’o has on her plate like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther, she has decided to take up another new project: pole dancing.

Nyong’o is Vogue‘s January 2018 cover girl and for their wellness-inspired issue, she explained that she was inspired to try out pole dancing after visiting a strip club in New York City.

“It was incredible and sexy and I thought, I need to learn how to do that,” Nyong’o said.

Pole dancing is a different exercise than what Nyong’o is used to, but she explained how this new hobby fits into her goal of preserving her inner child.

“That’s why I like to try new things, like pole-dancing,” she told Vogue. “I value not being good at things, because children are not good at things.”

Pole dancing is becoming more and more mainstream because of the increased awareness of the physical benefits of the workout.

It’s incredible for your core and after enough time, sit-ups will be out of the picture because that six-pack will be yours. Pole dancing is a very physically demanding exercise so you’ll get your cardio in as well. Having to go from one strong move to the next takes a ton of endurance. Your arms, shoulders and abs will be the first to tone, and some poses will work the inner thighs and quads as well.

Aside from just overall strength, pole dancing assists in balance and coordination, boosts metabolism and flexibility and increases overall body confidence. Pole athlete Joanna Pawelczyk said, “Pole fitness also gives you a sense of confidence, independence, sexiness and strength that no other sport can do. It isn’t just amazing for your outer body but for your inner self too.”

Sounds like Nyong’o knows where it’s at.