VIEW GALLERY

Is there anything cozier than an ugly Christmas sweater? Sure, they’re not so fashionable, but they get the job done. Still have that ugly sweater you got from your grandma for Christmas last year that’s still in your closet? Dig it out and proudly wear it to your workplace’s sweater party. Don’t worry, you won’t be the only one feeling uncomfortable.

If you need some style inspiration so you don’t feel drab, here are some tips: Pair your ugly sweater with a great pair of jeans and some cute boots for a stylish flair. If you’re going the Ariana Grande route with your ugly sweater and wearing it as a dress, rock some over-the-knee boots that are sure to upgrade your look. A bold lip is the key to elevating any outfit, so if you’re a lipstick girl like me, grab your fave red lipstick or a vampy purple and rock that sweater with confidence

Until your party, here are some funny ugly Christmas sweater memes to keep you laughing!