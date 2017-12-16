Pete Davidson Of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Has A New Tattoo Of ‘Hero’ Hillary Clinton

||
pete davidson

WENN

Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live‘s unique Christmas present to Hillary Clinton won’t be under her tree on December 25. Instead, it’s on his leg.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” he captioned the photo. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”

And no…this is not a drill.

“Yes, it’s real!” Manhattan tattoo artist Jon Mesa told US Weekly. “Just did it last night at my shop No Idols Tattoo on Bowery and Grand! It’s a small one on his right leg.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcvERVQHs58/

And get this…not only has Clinton seen the new ink, but she also approves.

“Thanks, @petedavidson, This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years,’ she joked in a comment on the funny man’s Instagram post. “But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”

They say not to get any permanent body alterations due to a significant other, but I’m not sure what protocol is for former presidential candidates. I’d steer clear, personally.

And really, a Starbucks gift card probably would have done just fine.

Tattoos: 5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Getting Inked

Read More:
Newshillary clinton
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Stephanie PetitCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Probably busy watching puppy videos on Instagram.
  • 10614935101348454