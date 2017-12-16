Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live‘s unique Christmas present to Hillary Clinton won’t be under her tree on December 25. Instead, it’s on his leg.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” he captioned the photo. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”

And no…this is not a drill.

“Yes, it’s real!” Manhattan tattoo artist Jon Mesa told US Weekly. “Just did it last night at my shop No Idols Tattoo on Bowery and Grand! It’s a small one on his right leg.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcvERVQHs58/

And get this…not only has Clinton seen the new ink, but she also approves.

“Thanks, @petedavidson, This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years,’ she joked in a comment on the funny man’s Instagram post. “But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”

They say not to get any permanent body alterations due to a significant other, but I’m not sure what protocol is for former presidential candidates. I’d steer clear, personally.

And really, a Starbucks gift card probably would have done just fine.