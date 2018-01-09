Slack is currently down and it’s not just your office’s channel. The whole platform is down. Everyone is without Slack and don’t know what to do to distract them from actually working.

Naturally, everyone who would be on Slack reverted their attention to Twitter. At first, tweets were just confirming that Slack was down, but now they have quickly progressed into hilarious ways people are coping without Slack.

In mere minutes after being down Slack became the number one trending topic on Twitter with over 18,000 tweets and counting.

When Slack is down. pic.twitter.com/Dt8ih1yAF8 — College Candy (@CollegeCandy) January 9, 2018

Five years from now, everyone will remember where they were the day Slack froze on Jan 9, 2018. We'll tell our grandchildren about it. Cyborg Ken Burns will make a 5 hour long documentary about it. — Alex V Hernandez (@AVHndz) January 9, 2018

The moment you noticed that #Slack is trending… pic.twitter.com/8xATzExMfY — Andrew Plein (@blockmonkey) January 9, 2018

Slack is down. All at once, millions of Giphy reactions are lost in the ether. — I Am Devloper (@iamdevloper) January 9, 2018

Slack servers right now pic.twitter.com/A8INpXyVpO — Product Hunt (@ProductHunt) January 9, 2018

Minute 15: Still no Slack, getting restless. I met a friend named Wilson, here to guide me through this journey. pic.twitter.com/TnqrbkYZ64 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 9, 2018

When you have to speak to your coworkers because #Slack is down. pic.twitter.com/OkWH0BPKaF — College Candy (@CollegeCandy) January 9, 2018

https://twitter.com/GreenEyedZeke/status/950812413405925376

So why is Slack down? According to the site, the platform is having trouble connecting to their WebSocket connection. A “Connection Trouble” box pops up suggesting to restart your browser. But still Slack is down.

Slack’s headquarters are on it though and are very aware that their servers are down.

If you're having issues connecting to Slack: we're working on getting things back to normal with top priority. Thanks kindly for your patience. 🙏 — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 9, 2018

In the meantime, I guess you can email your coworkers.