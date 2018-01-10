A University of Calgary college student and junior hockey player who was recently convicted of a sex crime with an underage girl is postponing his jail sentence to finish school. Usually, when you hear about a young adult wanting to focus on their schooling, their collegiate efforts are met with praise and approval. But in the case of Connor Neurauter, the 21-year-old’s education is the last thing on everyone’s mind.

The University of Calgary along with Neurauter have come under fire after Neurauter pleaded guilty to sexual interference with a 13-year-old girl. Neurauter was 18-years-old at the time and was charged back in 2016 with having an inappropriate relationship with the 13-year-old victim from Kamloops, British Columbia. Within the last two years, Neurauter has had his case postponed due to conflicts in the hockey player’s schedule.

The victim’s mother told The Calgary Sun, “It’s been two years — all of these court dates extended, extended, extended,” she emotionally explains.

“Because of . . . why? ‘Sorry, he’s unavailable for court because he has a hockey tournament. He’s unavailable for court because he has exams. He’s unavailable to come to his plea on his own because he’s in the middle of studying.’

After countless postponements and delays, Neurauter finally pleaded guilty just last week in regards to obtaining nude photos of the teen and using them to threaten her to keep their relationship a secret.

As a result of his conviction, Neurauter is on probation, will be on the sex offender registry for 10 years and must serve 90 days in jail.

There has been an angry outcry against Neurauter after being granted permission to finish out the school year before serving his sentence.

The victim’s mother spoke out against the decision saying, “Let’s postpone his jail sentence until May so he can finish his year of university. Nobody has stood up and said no, during the whole thing—there was not one time where the judge or even the Crown said ‘please, this is not right.’ The victims are the ones who have been paying over and over, every time we went to court.”

Since news broke of this story, a petition has been created on Change.org for the expulsion of Neurauter with it just a few signatures away from reaching its goal of 15,000 signatures.

Neurauter joins what seems to be a trending list of college men who are committing sexual crimes and appear to be getting a very lax punishment or what many people think is special treatment. Stanford University student Brock Turner was recently convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and served just six months for his crime.