Nowadays, it seems like everywhere you turn there’s a brand new “beauty influencer” on Instagram. How do you tell when someone is a beauty influencer? The sped up, 30-second videos of a young 20-something-year-old beating their face to a Flume track followed by a slow-motion montage of them sensually pouting at the camera, revealing their new snatched face is usually an indicator of Instagram makeup artist fame. I myself keep a collection of these videos handy and ready to whip out when I need some new makeup inspiration for yet another night of binge-drinking at the club.

But as a Ru Paul’s Drag Race fanatic and an avid club-goer, it was only a matter of time before I started to catch on to the striking similarities between these “new” beauty influencers and my wig-snatching idols from the show…

Here are 7 Instagram beauty trends that you should try out.

1. Baking

Baking: the art of setting your under eye concealer with powder and allowing it to sit on your face for 15 minutes or more – is a technique that was pioneered by drag queens. While the powder sits, your body heat warms up the product and gives way to a seamless, creaseless, buttery smooth finish that brightens your under eye even more and lasts all day. Originally a trademark of the queens on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, it is now a staple in most of our makeup regimens.

2. Kim K-esque Contouring

The art of creating cheekbones and giving yourself a nose job was also pioneered by drag queens, who use extreme contouring to give the illusion of a more feminine face shape. Us ladies though, contouring in this style can actually give us a more masculine and harsh effect. But hey, whatever floats your boat!

3. Cut Crease

Look familiar? Our beloved cut crease is also a staple in the drag queen community. This eyeshadow technique is popular with our queens because of the 3D illusion it gives the eyes.

4. Overlining Lips

No, Kylie Jenner did not invent the trend of overlining lips. This technique has been around for a while, with drag queens taking it to extremes to create the illusion of a fuller pout.

5. Lashes That Are Dramatic AF

Yes, the tarantula eyelash trend that the media touts as the trademark look of the Kardashians was also popularized by drag queens.

6. Instagram Brows

Highlighting underneath and above the eyebrow? Creating an ombre effect at the tip? Brushing brow hairs up in a vertical direction? THAT WAS ALL DRAG QUEENS SIS.

7. Lace Front Wigs

We all know our drag queens love a snatched wig and laid edges!

Now let’s give credit where it’s due, ladies!