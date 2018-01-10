VIEW GALLERY

Solo New York is a brand that crafts handbags, briefcases, laptop and messenger bags. Perfect for anyone who is on the go, and needs to pack either for school or just a day out, Solo delivers a collection that is not only modern but affordable. On their website, you will find products for anyone’s daily needs even tablet cases.

Their current Varsity Bag Collection was just released in 2017 and is described as a retro collegiate sports vibe with a modern, clean design that smoothly transitions from workout to hanging out. The bags come in choices of black or burgundy and in some cases both colors that can go with any of your daily clothing choices. Each bag is light-weight making it easy to carry and has products for all compartments such as laptops.

Solo New York Varsity Bag Collection

Peak Backpack

This bag is perfect for holding your laptop and is created for comfort as it is made with padded backpack straps for those who carry bulky items. The Peak bag has a casual design, to be worn every day and is an affordable price of $39.99.

All-Star Backpack Duffel

The All-Star Backpack Duffel goes by its name as it can be used as both a backpack and a duffel bag with removal shoulder straps, and hideaway backpack straps. It’s a fabulous two-in-one with the price of $79.99.

Elite Backpack

The Elite Backpack comes fully ready with a laptop compartment, an iPad/tablet pocket and Separate shoe/laundry compartment. This retails for $79.99 on the Solo Website.

Draft Backpack

In a more square design, the draft backpack comes with a mesh sequence in the front, a sports zipper, and side pockets. Shop the bag for $49.99.

Want to give the collection a try? Click here to shop.