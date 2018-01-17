VIEW GALLERY

Five of women accused James Franco of sexual misbehavior. Four out of the five women were students, the other being a mentee. The LA Times published an article five women accusing Franco of “inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior.”

During the Golden Globes awards on Sunday, Franco, like many other celebrities, had a “Times Up” pin, which symbolizes a stand against sexual misconduct in Hollywood and all other workplaces. This prompted Sarah Tither Kaplan and Violet Paley to express their claims of sexually inappropriate behavior against Franco.

Sarah Tither Kaplan

Sarah Tither Kaplan was one of Franco’s students at The Studio 4 and was in many of Franco’s films. Kaplan claimed that during a nude orgy scene, Franco removed the actresses’ plastic protective guards covering their vaginas and simulated oral sex on them.

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Hey James Franco, now that you have a Golden Globe why don't you give speaking roles that don't require nudity in your upcoming films to the dozens of women who have done full nudity + sex scenes in your indie films and art projects? — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Violet Paley

Violet Paley, 23, met Franco in 2016. Franco was Paley’s mentor and also had a sexual relationship. Paley gave The Times a detailed account of feeling coerced into performing a sexual act in a car. She also alleged that he once told a 17-year-old to come up to his hotel room.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Franco taught at an acting studio Playhouse West. He opened his acting studio, Studio 4, in California and New York City. Both locations shut down last fall.

Hilary Dusome

Dusome took a class with Franco at the Playhouse West in 2012 claimed that during a scene at a strip club, Franco asked: “So, who wants to take their shirts off?”

Dusome told the LA Times: “When no actresses volunteered, Franco stormed off.”

She also added: “I felt like I was selected for something based on my hard work and my merit, and when I realized it was because I have nice [breasts], it was pretty clear that was not the case.” and adding

Natalie Chmiel

Natalie Chmiel was also present at strip club scene and said the he was “visibly angry” when no one agreed to go topless. According to the LA Times, both women were under the different impressions for the purpose of the strip club scene. Chmiel thought the scene was going to be used for a 7 For All Mankind ad and Dusome thought it’ll be a part of one of his “artsy” projects.

“He just took advantage of our eagerness to work and be a part of something bigger,” Chmiel told the LA Times. “We were all these up-and-coming actors who were so hopeful.”

Katie Ryan

Katie Ryan said that Franco “would always make everybody think there were possible roles on the table if we were to perform sexual acts or take off our shirts.” Ryan said that for years she received emails from Franco to audition for roles as a “prostitute or a hooker.” James Franco’s attorney said that Franco is “not aware that any of the actions alleged by Ms. Ryan ever occurred.”

Franco addressed the accusations on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

“Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done.” and continue to say “I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”