Selena Gomez Talked About Her Mental Illnesses & What She Said Is So Empowering

Now more than ever celebrities are speaking candidly about their mental health. Selena Gomez is the most recent celeb to open up about her mental health journey specifically her depression and anxiety. Gomez recently just completed a two-week outpatient treatment for depression and anxiety.

In her cover story for the March 2018 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, she is interviewed by 13 Reason’s Why star Katherine Langford. When asked about the upcoming year and if 2018 will be better than 2017 Gomez talked about her mental health.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome.” Gomez elaborated, “I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else. I’m starting my year off with that thought.”

She was super honest that her health is her first priority, even before her music. “My next album has been forever in the making. When people ask me why, I’m honest about it: It’s because I haven’t been ready.”

Gomez went on to explain that she hasn’t felt confident in her music and doesn’t want to release anything that she isn’t fully behind. “If that takes 10 years, then it takes 10 years,” she said. “I don’t care. Right now, I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I’m doing.”

Mental health has had a taboo reputation. There is a stigma surrounding mental illnesses, that these illnesses are a made up or just a phase making that person feel ashamed for not being mentally healthy. Gomez talking about her mental health it helps break the stigma and brings awareness.