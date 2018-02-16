VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to eBay. The mom of three has been selling and auctioning items on the site for YEARS! Back in the day, Kim used to use the site as a business hustle and auction off items in her closet and donate some of the proceeds to charity.

Well now, Kim has decided to reopen her eBay store and auctioning off hundreds of items.

The fashionista’s style has been profiled for years, so it makes sense that Kim’s been using eBay as a way to cash in. At one point Kim even famously donated and auctioned off all of the clothes in her closet when her now-husband, Kanye West gave her a “style makeover.”

Since hooking up with her rapper turned designer hubby, Kim has been consistently and constantly evolving “her look ” and style.

These days Kim’s usually spotted rocking her husband’s brand Yeezy while out and about. Yeezy is a minimal clothing brand so it makes sense that a lot of the items listed include ornate designers like Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli.

Kim’s listed more than 200 pieces with some items like a Tom Ford dress being worn by the 37-year-old, while other items like swimsuits and lingerie are listed as new and never worn.

If you’re not looking to upgrade your closet with a Kardashian touch and just looking to collect some memorabilia, Kim is also auctioning off baby items and old Kanye West tour t-shirts.

Kim’s also making sure she gives everyone a fair shot at snagging something for her closet. All items are listed with a starting bid of just $0.99. The auction is set to end on Sunday, February 18. Kim is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the auction to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles according to Auction Cause, the company Kim has partnered with.

Will you be shopping Kim’s closet on eBay?