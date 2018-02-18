When asked about their favorite teacher, most everyone is quick with an answer. Perhaps it’s the encouraging 6th grade teacher who fostered your talents, or the mild-mannered high school instructor who pushed you to work harder, or the polarizing college professor who supported you through a family tragedy. But just as memorable are the least-favorite teachers: those who, in big ways or small, struck a humiliating, enraging, or outright upsetting nerve.
Twitter user @PuccaNoodles prompted an outpouring of memories this week when she asked her followers to share stories from school that they’ll never forget.
“What’s something a teacher did that still makes you mad?” she posed.
Twitter came back with an onslaught of anecdotes that still upset them, and it serves as a reminder that while no one’s school experience was the same, having at least one negative teacher experience is infuriatingly common.
Some people had teachers who refused to foster their talents…
Or who suppressed their individuality.
Some students remember being shamed for silly reasons…
Or otherwise treated in an insensitive manner.
The Twitter thread was picked up for a Twitter moment on Friday, and has been liked thousands of times. Still, despite the overall negative theme of the thread, many people are sharing how these experiences failed to define them, and ultimately made them stronger. Kelly Clarkson would approve.