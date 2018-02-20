We’re no strangers to bruises at the Olympics, but skier Gus Kenworthy is replacing Michael Phelps’ headline-making purple circles on his body from cupping with a much harsher reality of athletes.

The athlete pulled down his pants to show fans the not-so-glamorous side of the Winter Games on Tuesday, sharing an Instagram photo where his right hip is completely black and blue.

“Just a bruised peach,” the captioned the shot.

This isn’t Kenworthy’s first injury of the Olympics — he previously revealed that he had broken his thumb.

“Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won’t stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence’s hand so… Silver linings!” he wrote on Twitter. “Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic ‘thumbs up!’ of encouragement the rest of the trip.”

Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won't stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so… Silver linings! Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic "thumbs up!" of encouragement the rest of the trip. pic.twitter.com/XylPPGAq9P — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 15, 2018

Kenworthy is openly gay, and his brief on-air kiss with his boyfriend Matt Wilkas went viral on Sunday.

He’s also been hanging out with the undisputed breakout star of the Games, figure skater Adam Rippon, who is also gay and has used his platform at the Olympics to speak out for LGBT rights.

So despite the injuries, wins all around!